Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Dan Butler Completes Broadway Cast of Tom Stoppard's Travesties
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 16, 2018
Dan Butler
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Broadway veteran Dan Butler will take on the role of Lenin in the upcoming Broadway revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony Award-winning play Travesties. Butler completes the company of the production directed by Patrick Marber, slated to begin previews at the American Airlines Theatre on March 29 with an opening scheduled for April 24. Butler replaces the previously announced Nicholas Woodeson, who has departed the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Dan Butler has been seen on Broadway in Twentieth Century, Biloxi Blues and The Hothouse. His extensive list of off-Broadway credits includes The Only Worse Thing You Could Have Told Me, True West, The Lisbon Traviata, The Weir and Toast. Butler's small-screen turns include the role of Bob "Bulldog" Briscoe on Frasier, which earned him three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations as a member of the hit sitcom's ensemble.

Butler joins a Travesties cast that includes the previously announced Tom Hollander as Henry Carr, Peter McDonald as James Joyce, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett. Travesties focuses on Henry Carr (Hollander), who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during World War I. The play follows his interactions with Tristan Tzara (Numrich) during the rise of Dada, James Joyce (McDonald) while he was writing Ulysses and Lenin (Butler) leading toward the Russian Revolution.

The Travesties creative team will include Tim Hatley (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (sound design and original music) and Polly Bennett (movement). Travesties will play a limited engagement through June 17.

Travesties

Tom Stoppard's stirring drama returns to Broadway starring Tom Hollander.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Redefine the Disney Princess in Frozen
  2. Hot Tub Parties & Working Out at the Y: How Alison Luff & Paul Alexander Nolan Got Ready to Escape to Margaritaville
  3. Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
  4. Jeff Daniels & More to Lead Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers