Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway's Marquis Theatre Will Dim Lights in Memory of Five-Time Tony Nominee Jan Maxwell
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 16, 2018
Jan Maxwell
(Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Broadway community mourns the loss of five-time Tony Award-nominated actor, singer and performer Jan Maxwell, who passed away on February 11 at age 61. The Marquis Theatre, where she made her final Broadway appearance in Follies, will dim its lights in her memory on February 21, at exactly 7:45pm for one minute.

"Jan Maxwell's enormous talent won over audiences and critics regularly wrote love letters about her performances," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League. "Whether it was in musicals, comedies or dramas, she lit up the stage with her versatility and range. She built an impeccable reputation in the theater and was beloved by the public and respected by her peers. She left us too soon and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues."

Maxwell received Tony nominations for her performances in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2005), Coram Boy (2007), Lend Me a Tenor (2010), The Royal Family (2010) and Follies (2012). During her career, Maxwell was nominated in all of the possible Tony Award female-acting categories and was one of only four women to be nominated in two categories in the same season. She made her Broadway debut in the musical comedy City of Angels (1990) and also appeared in Dancing at Lughnasa (1992), A Doll's House (1997), The Sound of Music (1998), The Dinner Party (2000), Sixteen Wounded (2004) and To Be Or Not to Be (2008).

Beyond Broadway, Maxwell frequently appeared in off-Broadway and in regional productions. She also had numerous television credits including Madam Secretary, Gotham, BrainDead, Billy & Billie, The Good Wife, The Divide, Gossip Girl, One Life to Live, All My Children and Law & Order.

Maxwell is survived by her husband, Robert Emmet Lunney, and son, Will Maxwell-Lunney; three sisters, Susan Fitzgerald, Nancy Maxwell and Peggy Maxwell; and two brothers, Bill Maxwell and Richard Maxwell.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Redefine the Disney Princess in Frozen
  2. Hot Tub Parties & Working Out at the Y: How Alison Luff & Paul Alexander Nolan Got Ready to Escape to Margaritaville
  3. Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
  4. Jeff Daniels & More to Lead Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers