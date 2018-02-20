Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel to Join Josh Groban on New Concert Tour & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Idina Menzel to Join Josh Groban on New Concert Tour

This is news to be excited for! Wicked Tony winner and upcoming Skintight star Idina Menzel will team up with Tony nominee Josh Groban on his new concert tour. The concerts will appear across the U.S., in Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, L.A., Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York, with dates and locations to be announced. Groban and Menzel first shared a stage in a London concert production of the musical Chess. For more information on Groban's tour, click here.

Yay!! I’ve been excited to tell everyone! I love you @joshgroban. I’m honored to join you. We’ve done some great things together but this is going to top it all. https://t.co/Mu7OllKy3j — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) February 16, 2018