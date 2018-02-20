Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel to Join Josh Groban on New Concert Tour & More

Josh Groban & Idina Menzel
Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.
Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. to Promote New Book on Tour
Idina Menzel to Join Josh Groban on New Concert Tour
This is news to be excited for! Wicked Tony winner and upcoming Skintight star Idina Menzel will team up with Tony nominee Josh Groban on his new concert tour. The concerts will appear across the U.S., in Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, L.A., Salt Lake City, Denver, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Milwaukee, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York, with dates and locations to be announced. Groban and Menzel first shared a stage in a London concert production of the musical Chess. For more information on Groban's tour, click here.
original Leslie Odom Jr. will be spreading the word about his new book
on an upcoming tour. The Tony winner will appear in cities including New York, Philadelphia, Memphis and L.A., promoting his tome Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better and Never Stop Learning
. The inspirational book will offer guidance and encouragement for readers who are on the cusp of something big. The Tony winner's book has an on-sale date set for March 27. For full details on book tour dates, times and locations, click here
David Rabe's Starry Play Good for Otto Extended by Off-Broadway's New Group
Good for Otto
, a New York premiere play by David Rabe, has received an extension ahead of its first performance. The new work, which begins previews tonight and officially opens on March 8, will now run at the Pershing Square Signature Center through April 8. Scott Elliott directs the play that stars Ed Harris and Amy Madigan. Good for Otto
centers on Dr. Michaels (Harris), his colleague Evangeline (Madigan) and their clinic as it teeters between breakdown and survival. The play also features Rhea Perlman, F. Murray Abraham, Rileigh McDonald, Michael Rabe, Maulik Pancholy, Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Charlotte Hope, Kenny Mellman and Mark Linn-Baker.
Guiding Light Star Robert Newman Joins Off-Broadway's Perfect Crime
Emmy nominee and off-Broadway alum Robert Newman joins the long-running off-Broadway whodunit Perfect Crime
tonight. He takes on the role of Inspector James Ascher in the hit play at the Theater Center's Anne L. Bernstein Theater. Newman succeeds Richard Shoberg in the role. Written by Warren Manzi and directed by Jeffrey Hyatt, Perfect Crime
tells the story of Margaret Thorne Brent, a Connecticut psychiatrist and potential cold-blooded killer who may have committed "the perfect crime." When her wealthy husband, W. Harrison Brent, turns up dead, she gets caught in the middle of a terrifying game of cat and mouse with her deranged patient, Lionel McAuley, and Inspector Ascher, the handsome but duplicitous investigator assigned to the case. The cast of Perfect Crime
also includes Catherine Russell as Margaret Brent, David Butler as W. Harrison Brent, Patrick Noonan as Lionel McAuley and Patrick Robustelli as David Breuer.