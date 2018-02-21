Broadway BUZZ

Harvey Fierstein
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Passing the Torch! See Harvey Fierstein Officially Welcome Torch Song to Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 21, 2018

It's official! As previously announced, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will return to Broadway this fall. Fresh off an acclaimed 2017 run at off-Broadway's Second Stage, the iconic play, starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl, will begin previews on October 9 and open on November 1 at the play's original Broadway home, the Helen Hayes Theatre. The Hayes Theater is now owned by Second Stage. Fierstein passed the torch on February 21, and Broadway.com was in on the action to capture the Tony winner as he carried a Torch Song sign to the Hayes Theater through the streets of Times Square. Check out the incredible photos, and get ready for this production to tug at your heartstrings this fall.

Harvey Fierstein heads to the Hayes Theatre to officially announce Torch Song's new Broadway bow.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
