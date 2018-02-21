Broadway BUZZ

Kick Up Your Heels! Dates Are Set for 2018 Chita Rivera Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 21, 2018
Chita Rivera
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Get ready to cheer on your favorite dance makers! The 2nd annual Chita Rivera Awards have set a ceremony date of May 20 at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. Nominations will be announced on April 27.

Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater—two-time Tony winner Chita Rivera—the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence—past, present and future. The awards honor the superb achievement of each nominee while recognizing the immeasurable talents and passion of every theatrical choreographer and dancer. Additionally, through education and scholarships, the awards are committed to nurturing future generations, as well as preserving notable dance history.

Nominators consider outstanding choreography, featured dancers and ensemble in shows on Broadway and off-Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in films which debuted in the 2017-2018 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committees. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, off-Broadway and film, as well as an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations received from the Broadway nominations committee.

Honorees of the Lifetime Achievement Award, Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theater Award and Outstanding Contribution to the Arts and Humanities Award will be announced in the coming weeks. For a look at the 2017 Chita Rivera Award winners, click here.

