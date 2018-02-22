Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Riddle, Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & Jelani Alladin in a promo shot for "Frozen"
(Photo: Andrew Eccles)
Let It Go! Disney's Frozen, Starring Caissie Levy & Patti Murin, Arrives on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 22, 2018

The highly anticipated new stage adaptation of the hit Disney film Frozen begins performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre on February 22. Directed by Tony winner Michael Grandage and choreographed by Tony winner Rob Ashford, Frozen will officially open on March 22. Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Patti Murin star.

Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them (Levy) struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other (Murin) embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Joining Levy as Elsa and Murin as Anna are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti rotate as Young Anna along with Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartz rotating as Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the Elsa standby and Aisha Jackson is the Anna standby.

The cast of Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Adam Jepsen, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, Jacob Smith and Nicholas Ward.

The Frozen design team includes Tony winner Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (sound design). Frozen features orchestrations by Tony nominee Dave Metzger and music supervision and arrangements by Tony winner Stephen Oremus.

Frozen

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  2. LaChanze Embraces Her Diva Side in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  3. Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Will Transfer to Broadway
  4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Prepare to Cast a Spell on Broadway
  5. Jack Davenport, Adam Chanler-Berat, Walter Bobbie & More to Join Condola Rashad in Saint Joan

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers