Let It Go! Disney's Frozen, Starring Caissie Levy & Patti Murin, Arrives on Broadway

The highly anticipated new stage adaptation of the hit Disney film Frozen begins performances at Broadway's St. James Theatre on February 22. Directed by Tony winner Michael Grandage and choreographed by Tony winner Rob Ashford, Frozen will officially open on March 22. Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Patti Murin star.



Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them (Levy) struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other (Murin) embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee and a score by the film's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.



Joining Levy as Elsa and Murin as Anna are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti rotate as Young Anna along with Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartz rotating as Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the Elsa standby and Aisha Jackson is the Anna standby.



The cast of Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Tracee Beazer, Wendi Bergamini, Ashley Blanchet, James Brown III, Claire Camp, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Spencer Clark, Jeremy Davis, Kali Grinder, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Zach Hess, Adam Jepsen, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Synthia Link, Travis Patton, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Olivia Phillip, Noah J. Ricketts, Ann Sanders, Jacob Smith and Nicholas Ward.



The Frozen design team includes Tony winner Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (sound design). Frozen features orchestrations by Tony nominee Dave Metzger and music supervision and arrangements by Tony winner Stephen Oremus.