The cast of 'Mean Girls'
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Class of 2018! See the Cast of Mean Girls Prep for Broadway Bow
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 22, 2018

Watch out! Mean Girls begins Great White Way performances at the August Wilson Theatre on March 12. Scribe Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director Casey Nicholaw as well as stars Taylor Louderman, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler and more gathered together at New 42nd Street Studios on February 22. The company was all glammed up and ready to meet the press. Take a look at the fun pics, and then go see the show!

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway
