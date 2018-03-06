Vicki Lewis Will Return to Broadway in Anastasia; Zach Adkins to Assume Role of Dmitry

Stage-and-screen star Vicki Lewis is headed back to Broadway. The talented actress will take on the role of Countess Lily in Broadway's Anastasia beginning on March 27. Original Anastasia company member Zach Adkins, who understudies the role of Dmitry, will take over the role full-time on that date. Caroline O'Connor and Derek Klena will play their final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 25.



"Theater has always been my first love—it is a dream come true to be back on Broadway with this gorgeous production of Anastasia," Lewis told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement.



"As Charter Member of the Derek Klena Fan Club, I am also devastated he's leaving the show," said Atkins. "Nonetheless, I'm so grateful for the opportunity to step into this role after being part of this company for the past year. I've learned so much from this cast and creative team, and getting to continue telling this important and timeless story every night is such a privilege. I couldn't be more excited."



Vicki Lewis has been seen on Broadway in Chicago, Damn Yankees, Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? and Wind in the Willows. Her theater work in Los Angeles has garnered her three Ovation Award nominations and one win. Lewis' screen work includes six seasons as Beth on NewsRadio.



Anastasia marked Zach Adkins' Broadway debut. His other credits include the first national tour of Kinky Boots as well as regional productions of Murder Ballad, Sweeney Todd and Spring Awakening.



Anastasia follows a brave young woman attempting to discover the mystery of her past. The show features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Anastasia is directed by Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey.



The cast of Anastasia also includes Broadway.com Star of the Year Christy Altomare in the title role alongside Max von Essen as Gleb, John Bolton as Vlad and 2017 Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as the Dowager Empress.