Hallelujah! Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert's John Legend, Sara Bareilles and More Meet the Press
by Matt Rodin • Feb 27, 2018
John Legend
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

We know how to love them! The stars and creative team of NBC's upcoming Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert met the press and struck poses to celebrate the highly anticipated live television event, which airs on Easter Sunday. The concert will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Marcy Armory in Brooklyn and features Andrew Lloyd Webber's timeless rock score. John Legend will take on the role of Jesus, with Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon by his side as Judas. WaitressSara Bareilles is set to play Mary Magdalene. With a cast full of Broadway talent, this concert is sure to be unforgettable. Be sure to check out the pics and then tune in on April 1.

Brandon Victor Dixon and Sara Bareilles are all smiles heading into rehearsals.
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert director David Leveaux and live TV director/executive producer Alex Rudzinski snap a photo.
