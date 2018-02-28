Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See the Stars of Lucy Thurber's Transfers Prep for Their Off-Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Feb 28, 2018
The cast of Transfers
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The company of Transfers, Lucy Thurber's new off-Broadway play, gathered for their first day of rehearsal on February 28, and they also met the press. The play follows two South Bronx community college students (Juan Castano and Ato Blankson-Wood) who face institutional barriers and their shared past while competing for a scholarship to a prestigious university. The recently announced cast also includes Samantha Soule, Glenn Davis and Leon Addison Brown. Transfers, directed by Jackson Gay, begins previews off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre April 5.

Transfers playwright Lucy Thruber director buddies up with director Jackson Gay.

Transfers

The world premiere of Lucy Thurber's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles on Katharine McPhee Joining the Show: 'What a Dreamboat!'
  2. Carousel Returns to Broadway with Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry
  3. Amy and the Orphans’ Jamie Brewer on American Horror Story and Rocking Her Role Model Status
  4. Once On This Island Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2019
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert's John Legend, Sara Bareilles and More Meet the Press

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers