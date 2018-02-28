See the Stars of Lucy Thurber's Transfers Prep for Their Off-Broadway Bow

The company of Transfers, Lucy Thurber's new off-Broadway play, gathered for their first day of rehearsal on February 28, and they also met the press. The play follows two South Bronx community college students (Juan Castano and Ato Blankson-Wood) who face institutional barriers and their shared past while competing for a scholarship to a prestigious university. The recently announced cast also includes Samantha Soule, Glenn Davis and Leon Addison Brown. Transfers, directed by Jackson Gay, begins previews off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre April 5.

Transfers playwright Lucy Thruber director buddies up with director Jackson Gay.