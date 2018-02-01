Stephen Schwartz to Compose Original Score for Hans Christian Andersen Movie Musical

Tony-nominated Wicked songwriter Stephen Schwartz is at work on an untitled movie musical about the life of Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, according to Deadline. David Magee (Mary Poppins Returns) will write the screenplay for the film that will be produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron (Promises, Promises; Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert). Golden Globe-nominated actor Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver) is in talks to star.



Described as "a four-quadrant epic musical fantasy in which Andersen as a young man gets trapped in a world of his own imagination," the producers have an eye on eventually adapting the film into a Broadway musical. Andersen's many fairy tales comprise The Emperor’s New Clothes, The Little Mermaid, The Nightingale, The Snow Queen, The Ugly Duckling and Thumbelina.



This wouldn't be the first foray into big-screen projects for Schwartz whose animated-film scores include Enchanted, Pocahontas, The Prince of Egypt and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the latter two of which have been turned into stage musicals.