The Amateurs, Starring Quincy Tyler Bernstine & More, Extends at the Vineyard Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 1, 2018
Quincy Tyler Bernstine in "The Amateurs"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Jordan Harrison's world premiere play The Amateurs has received an extension through March 29 at off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre. Directed by Oliver Butler, The Amateurs began previews on February 8 and opened on February 27. Quincy Tyler Bernstine stars.

In The Amateurs, a scrappy troupe of pageant players races across 14th-century Europe, struggling to outrun the Black Death—and medieval subscribers. The arrival of a mysterious new actor sends Hollis (Bernstine), the leading lady, in search of answers that can only be found off-script...and soon one century’s plague begins to look a lot like another, more recent, one. 

Joining Bernstine in the cast is Kyle Beltran, Michael Cyril Creighton, Greg Keller, Jennifer Kim and Thomas Jay Ryan. The Amateurs features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Jessica Pabst, lighting design by Jen Schriever and original music/sound design by Bray Poor.

The Amateurs

The Vineyard Theatre presents this world premiere from Pulitzer finalist Jordan Harrison.
Buy Tickets
