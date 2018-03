Broadway performances are underway for the new Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville. Buffett and his cast of supertalents, led by Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff, paid a visit to Today on March 1 to show off their exciting new show. Watch the stars perform the hit Buffett tune "Volcano" along with a delightful medley and don't miss the chance to see Escape to Margaritaville live at the Marquis Theatre soon.