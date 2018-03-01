The Cast and Creatures of Once On This Island Celebrate 100 Performances

After their 100th performance, the cast and creatures of Once On This Island gathered in the sand at the Circle in the Square Theatre to celebrate. Members of the cast were joined by the goats and chickens that help to transform the in-the-round theater to a hurricane-ravaged island for this new take on the Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty musical. The show, which tells the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island and her remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The current Broadway cast stars Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Lea Salonga, Phillip Boykin, Norm Lewis, Tamyra Gray, Alex Newell, Kenita R. Miller and more. Check out the joyful shot, and then go hear the story at the Circle in the Square.