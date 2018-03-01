Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Cast and Creatures of Once On This Island Celebrate 100 Performances
Hot Shot
by Matt Rodin • Mar 1, 2018
The cast of "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

After their 100th performance, the cast and creatures of Once On This Island gathered in the sand at the Circle in the Square Theatre to celebrate. Members of the cast were joined by the goats and chickens that help to transform the in-the-round theater to a hurricane-ravaged island for this new take on the Lynn Aherns and Stephen Flaherty musical. The show, which tells the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island and her remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart. The current Broadway cast stars Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Lea Salonga, Phillip Boykin, Norm Lewis, Tamyra Gray, Alex Newell, Kenita R. Miller and more. Check out the joyful shot, and then go hear the story at the Circle in the Square.

Once On This Island

The vibrant Broadway revival of Ahrens and Flaherty's musical, bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythm and dance.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Waitress' Sara Bareilles on Katharine McPhee Joining the Show: 'What a Dreamboat!'
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. Broadway's in Bloom! Frozen, Angels in America & More March Save the Date Picks
  4. Once On This Island Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2019
  5. Stephen Schwartz to Compose Original Score for Hans Christian Andersen Movie Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers