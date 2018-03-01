Broadway BUZZ

Dear Evan Hansen Tony Winner Ben Platt Nabs Feature Film Lead in Love & Oatmeal
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 1, 2018
Ben Platt
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Talk about a breakfast of champions! On top of signing a solo record deal with Atlantic and being tapped to star in the Netflix series The Politician, Tony winner Ben Platt has also got a big-screen gig in the works. According to Variety, the young talent has signed on to star in in Black Label Media’s Love & Oatmeal. Camp X-Ray director Peter Sattler is helming the project, and Steve Waverly is penning the script.

Platt will take on the lead role of Scott, a twenty-something aspiring writer who, in the wake of his father’s sudden death, sees his dream of moving to Paris put in jeopardy when he is forced to temporarily take in his wildly unpredictable, mentally ill sister. Further casting, as well as a release date, will be announced at a later time.

Platt earned a 2017 Tony Award for his turn in Dear Evan Hansen and a 2018 Grammy for his standout work on the musical's cast album. He became the youngest winner of the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award for his breakout performance in the musical. He's also earned acclaim for his Broadway-debut performance as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and for his turn as Benji Applebaum in the Pitch Perfect movies.

View Comments

