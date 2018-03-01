Odds & Ends: Howard McGillin Joins Cast of Charles Busch's New Comedy & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Howard McGillin & More to Lead Charles Busch's New Comedy

Casting is complete for Charles Busch's world premiere comic melodrama The Confession of Lily Dare, slated to play off-Broadway's Theater for the New City this spring. Directed by Busch's longtime collaborator Carl Andress, the previously announced play, headlined by Busch, will run for a limited engagement of 24 performances from April 4-29. Joining Busch onstage will be Tony nominee Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), Christopher Borg (Judith of Bethulia), Kendal Sparks (Bunnicula) and Jennifer Van Dyck (Cleopatra). Played against the gaudy tapestry of turn-of-the-century California's notorious Barbary Coast, The Confession of Lily Dare tells the story of one woman's tumultuous passage from convent girl to glittering cabaret chanteuse to infamous madam of a string of brothels.



New Musical from Side Show's Bill Russell to Debut Off-Broadway

Off-Broadway's York Theatre Company has announced the new musical Unexpected Joy, featuring a book and lyrics by Bill Russell (Side Show), with music by Janet Hood, Russell's collaborator on the song cycle Elegies for Angels, Punks, and Raging Queens. Amy Anders Corcoran will direct Unexpected Joy, scheduled to begin previews at the York on April 24 with an opening set for May 3. Unexpected Joy is the story of three generations of female singers with long-held family tensions, and their week together when change is in the air. The new musical will play a limited engagement through May 20. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Tony Yazbeck & More Sign On for Broadway by the Year

Another all-star cast has been assembled for the second concert in the 18th season of Town Hall's signature series Broadway by the Year. Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck and Emily Skinner, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, Jenny Lee Stern, Brian Charles Rooney and Mia Gerachis will appear in the March 26, 8:00pm, edition of the celebrated concert. The talented company will sing tunes from musicals that debuted on Broadway in 1947—including Brigadoon and Finian's Rainbow—and 1966, with music from Cabaret and Sweet Charity. As always, Broadway by the Year creator and director Scott Siegel will provide insight on each of the musicals throughout the evening.