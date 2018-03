Lindsey Ferrentino's new play Amy and the Orphans officially opened off-Broadway at the Laura Pels Theatre on March 1. The production, directed by Scott Ellis, marks American Horror Story star Jamie Brewer's off-Broadway stage debut. She stars alongside Debra Monk and Mark Blum as three siblings on a road trip facing the recent death of their father. Check out the opening night photos, and catch the play through April 22!