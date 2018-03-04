Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2018
Keala Settle
(Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Look out, 'cause here she comes! Waitress alum and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle took the 2018 Academy Awards to the next level on March 4, showcasing her hit tune "This Is Me" from the P.T. Barnum bio-musical. Settle served up the showstopping song written by Oscar-nommed Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with determination and grace. Watch Settle sing out below and get to your nearest movie theater ASAP to experience her powerful performance on the big screen.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  2. Broadway Faves Who Only Need an Oscar to EGOT
  3. Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'
  4. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  5. Escape to Margaritaville Star Paul Alexander Nolan Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers