Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'

Look out, 'cause here she comes! Waitress alum and The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle took the 2018 Academy Awards to the next level on March 4, showcasing her hit tune "This Is Me" from the P.T. Barnum bio-musical. Settle served up the showstopping song written by Oscar-nommed Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul with determination and grace. Watch Settle sing out below and get to your nearest movie theater ASAP to experience her powerful performance on the big screen.

