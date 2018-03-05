Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! Here Are the 10 Broadway Stars You'd Love to See on Big Brother
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 5, 2018

Now that Academy Awards are over, we've got some time until we furiously debate the 2018 Tony Award noms. So, we're definitely in need of some entertainment guessing games. While there isn't a Broadway Big Brother coming to the small screen (yet!), Hairspray Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur's Big Brother win last week has had us wondering: which Broadway stars would make for an interesting season of the reality series? The fans delivered on whom they would love to see locked in a house together for two and a half weeks. With these 10 stage faves, we wouldn't be surprised if an awesome new musical project came out of this. Let's make this happen!

10. Sutton Foster


9. Christian Borle


8. Aaron Tveit


7. Kristin Chenoweth


6. Patti LuPone


5. Jeremy Jordan


4. Andrew Rannells


3. Jonathan Groff


2. Ben Platt


1. Lin-Manuel Miranda

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  2. Watch The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle Dominate the 2018 Oscars with 'This Is Me'
  3. Benny & Joon Musical and More Set for 2018-2019 Season at Paper Mill Playhouse
  4. Broadway Faves Who Only Need an Oscar to EGOT
  5. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Win Second Oscar for 'Remember Me' from Coco

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers