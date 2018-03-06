Frankie J. Grande to Join Off-Broadway's Cruel Intentions The Musical

Frankie J. Grande is returning to the stage. The Broadway veteran and Big Brother alum will take on the role of Blaine in Cruel Intentions: The Musical beginning on March 18 at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge. Grande replaces original cast member Alex Boniello.



Grande has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Rock of Ages. In addition to his turn on TV's Big Brother, Grande's screen credits include Indoor Boys, The Revengers, Haters Back Off! and Henry Danger.



Based on Roger Kumble’s 1999 cult-hit film, Cruel Intentions: The Musical centers on Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons, Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl, and anyone who gets in their way, they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation and the cruelest game of all: love.



Cruel Intentions: The Musical stars Constantine Rousouli as Sebastian, Lauren Zakrin as Kathryn, Carrie St. Louis as Annette, Jessie Shelton as Cecile, Brian Muller as Greg, Matthew Griffin as Ronald and Jenn Harris as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell. The show features the music of Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more pop songwriters, in addition to songs from the film's soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and “Colorblind” by Counting Crows.



The thrice-extended Cruel Intentions: The Musical began previews on November 17 and opened on December 11. The production is currently slated for an engagement through April 8.