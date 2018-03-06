Odds & Ends: Siblings Tyne Daly & Tim Daly to Co-Star in Theresa Rebeck's New Play & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Real-Life Brother & Sister Tyne Daly & Tim Daly to Play Siblings in Theresa Rebeck's New Play

Showbiz siblings Tyne Daly and Tim Daly have been announced to appear as brother and sister in the New York premiere play Downstairs, written by Theresa Rebeck, at off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre as part of Primary Stages 2018-2019 season. Adrienne Campbell-Holt will direct the production, slated to run from November through December 2018, with exact dates to be announced. In Downstairs, Teddy (Tim Daly) is a bit lost and has found himself staying in the unfinished basement of his older sister Irene (Tyne Daly), which has infuriated her husband Gerry (played by John Procaccino). As Irene and Teddy struggle with this less-than-ideal living arrangement, they quickly find themselves grappling with the burden of their family’s troublesome history. Downstairs will mark the first time Tim Daly and Tyne Daly have shared the New York stage. In addition to Downstairs, the 2018-2019 Primary Stages season will include three one-act A.R. Gurney plays titled Final Follies (September-October 2018), Leah Nanako Winkler's New York premiere play God Said This (January-February 2019) and Kate Hamill's adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women (May-June 2019).



Watch the First Trailer from Stephen Karam's The Seagull Directed by Michael Mayer

The new film adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull is set for release in cinemas on May 11, and we're counting down the days. The previously announced film features a screenplay by Tony and Pulitzer winner Stephen Karam (The Humans), direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Head Over Heels) and a slew of talented stars. Annette Bening takes on the role of Arkadina with Saoirse Ronan as Nina, Tony winner Brian Dennehy as Sorin, Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss as Masha, Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Polina and Corey Stoll as Trigorin, along with Jon Tenney, Glen Fleshler, Michael Zegen and Billy Howle. Watch the starry company in the first trailer below and don't miss your chance to experience The Seagull on-screen this spring.







Boyd Gaines & Sierra Boggess to Star in World Premiere Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage

Four-time Tony winner Boyd Gaines (Gypsy) and Broadway alum Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) have been announced to lead the cast of Age of Innocence, a world premiere stage adaptation of Edith Wharton's Pulitzer-winning novel. Douglas McGrath (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) has penned the adaptation, set to be directed by Tony winner Doug Hughes (Doubt). Age of Innocence centers on courtly young gentleman lawyer Newland Archer (played by Andrew Veenstra), his traditional and demure fiancée May (Helen Cespedes) and the free-spirited Countess Olenska (Boggess), who has come home from Europe, tainted by scandal. From the moment Newland meets the Countess, he is torn between virtue and desire, and all three are forced to make the agonizing choice, ever old and ever new, between love and honor. Gaines will take on the role of The Old Gentleman, with additional stars including Darrie Lawrence, Deirdre Madigan, Haviland Morris, Josh Salt, Tony Ward and Nick Wyman. Age of Innocence will run at Hartford Stage from April 5 through May 6.



Conrad Ricamora & More to Lead Jeanine Tesori & David Henry Hwang's World Premiere Soft Power

Broadway alums Conrad Ricamora (The King and I) and Alyse Alan Louis (Amélie) will star in Soft Power, a new work that is slated to make its world premiere with Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group. Described as a "play within a musical," Soft Power features a book and lyrics by Tony winner David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly) and music and additional lyrics by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home). Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet) directs the production with choreography by Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton (The Great Comet). Soft Power rewinds our recent political history and plays it back, a century later, through the Chinese lens of a future, beloved East-meets-West musical. In the musical, a Chinese executive (Ricamora) who is visiting America finds himself falling in love with a good-hearted U.S. leader (Louis) as the power balance between their two countries shifts following the 2016 election. The cast of Soft Power will also include Billy Bustamante, Jon Hoche, Kendyl Ito, Francis Jue, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kristen Faith Oei, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter and Emily Stillings. Soft Power will play Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre from May 3 through June 10.