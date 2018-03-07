Broadway BUZZ

Waitress Composer Sara Bareilles to Be Honored by Songwriters Hall of Fame
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 7, 2018
Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Sara Bareilles, the Grammy-nominated songwriter who made it big on Broadway as composer and current star of Waitress, will be presented with the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award on June 14, according to Billboard.

The Hal David Starlight Award is presented to "gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs." The award is named for the composer-lyricist known in Broadway circles for Promises, Promises, David's hit musical collaboration with Burt Bacharach.

Bareilles rose to mainstream acclaim in 2007 with the tune “Love Song,” which earned her two Grammy nominations in 2009. She was also nominated in 2011 for “King of Anything” and in 2014 for the album The Blessed Unrest and the single “Brave.” Waitress, her Broadway composing debut, earned her a Tony nomination for Best Score and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Bareilles is currently slated to appear as Jenna in Broadway's Waitress through March 11.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
