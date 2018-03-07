Helene Yorke Will Check into Grand Hotel at Encores!

Broadway alum Heléne Yorke has signed on for the upcoming City Center Encores! presentation of the 1989 musical Grand Hotel. Yorke will take on the role of Flaemmchen in the production, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, scheduled to run from March 21-25 at New York City Center. Yorke replaces the previously announced Stephanie Styles, who has exited the production due to a conflict.



Heléne Yorke has been seen on Broadway in American Psycho, Grease and Bullets Over Broadway. She appeared on the national tours of Wicked and High School Musical and was seen off-Broadway in Walmartopia. Yorke's screen credits include The Night Before, Masters of Sex and Person of Interest.



Yorke joins a Grand Hotel company led by two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Otto Kringelein, James Snyder as Baron Felix von Gaigern and Irina Dvorovenko as Elizaveta Grushinskaya. The principal cast also includes Tony nominee John Dossett as General Director Preysing and Natascia Diaz as Raffaela.



Inspired by Vicki Baum’s 1929 novel, Grand Hotel intertwines the lives of a cast of eccentric characters through a series of fateful encounters. Whirling through the doors of the opulent Grand Hotel are faded ballerina Elizaveta Grushinskaya (Dvorovenko), the impoverished romantic Baron Felix von Gaigern (Snyder), fatally ill bookkeeper Otto Kringelein (Uranowitz) and Flaemmchen (Yorke), a young secretary who is all too eager to become an American film star.



Rounding out the Grand Hotel company are Junior Cervila, John Clay III, Guadalupe Garcia, Nehal Joshi, James T. Lane, Jamie LaVerdiere, Eric Leviton, Robert Montano, Kevin Pariseau, William Ryall, Daniel Yearwood, Aaron J. Albano, Matt Bauman, Kate Chapman, Sara Esty, Hannah Florence, Richard Gatta, Emily Kelly, Andrew Kruep, Kelly Methven, Harris Milgrim, Adam Roberts, Christopher Trepinski and Sharrod Williams.