Quentin Earl Darrington Will Dance Back into Broadway's Once On This Island
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 7, 2018
Quentin Earl Darrington in "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Quentin Earl Darrington is returning to the cheered revival of Once On This Island at the Circle in the Square Theatre. The original cast member who was on a contractual leave from the show will start performances again in the role of Agwe on March 16. Norm Lewis, who was playing the role in Darrington's absence, gave his final performance during the March 7 matinée. The role of Agwe will be played alternately by T. Oliver Reid and David Jennings in the interim.

Michael Arden directs and Camille A. Brown choreographs the first revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's musical, which began previews on November 9 and opened on December 3. The show's cast also includes Hailey Kilgore, Isaac Powell, Tony winner Lea Salonga, Tony nominee Phillip Boykin, Alex Newell, Alysha Deslorieux, Kenita R. Miller, Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington, Tamyra Gray, Cassondra James, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, Aurelia Williams, Emerson Davis and Mia Williamson.

Once On This Island follows Ti Moune (Kilgore), a peasant girl in the Antilles who falls in love with Daniel (Powell), a young man she saves from a car crash. When he returns to his wealthy family on the other side of the island, four gods: Mother of the Earth Asaka (Newell), God of Water Agwé (Darrington), Goddess of Love Erzulie (Salonga) and Demon of Death Papa Ge (Gray), guide Ti Mourne through a test of her love against prejudice and hate.

  2. The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Snowfall
  3. Vicki Lewis Will Return to Broadway in Anastasia; Zach Adkins to Assume Role of Dmitry
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  5. Elizabeth Stanley & More to Lead Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill

