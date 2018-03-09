Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



Lights up! March 9 marks ten years since In the Heights opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, now the home of Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the mastermind behind both of these Tony-winning musicals. In honor of In the Heights' amazing milestone (we cannot wait to see it at the Kennedy Center and on the big screen!), we decided to ask the fans which LMM song is your favorite. We know this is a tough one, but don't throw away your shot! Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani rose up to this challenge with her top 10 picks. Now it's your turn!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!