Lynn Nottage's Sweat Companion Play Floyd's to Make 2019 World Premiere at Guthrie Theater

Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater has announced the world premiere of Floyd's, a companion play to Lynn Nottage's recent Tony-nominated and Pulitzer-winning play Sweat. Nottage will again collaborate with Sweat director Kate Whoriskey on the previously reported Floyd's, which will run from July 27 through August 25, 2019 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.



Billed as a comedy, Floyd's shares a location (Reading, Pennsylvania) and one character from Nottage's Sweat. A diner named after its tough-as-nails owner, Floyd's is more than a rest stop for truckers. It's the first step for its ex-con employees and their last hope for survival. A motley crew of line cooks forms under Zen Master Montrellous to learn the secret art of creating the perfect sandwich, a metaphor for how to rebuild their lives.



The Guthrie's 2018-2019 season will also include Playing with Fire (September 15-October 27, 2018); Noises Off (October 27-December 16, 2018); A Christmas Carol (November 13-December 29, 2018); The Great Leap (January 12-February 10, 2019); Cyrano de Bergerac (March 16-May 5, 2019); Metamorphoses (April 13 – May 19, 2019) and Guys and Dolls (June 22-August 25, 2019).



Casting for all newly announced Guthrie productions will be announced at a later date.