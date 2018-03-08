Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lynn Nottage's Sweat Companion Play Floyd's to Make 2019 World Premiere at Guthrie Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 8, 2018
Lynn Nottage
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Minneapolis' Guthrie Theater has announced the world premiere of Floyd's, a companion play to Lynn Nottage's recent Tony-nominated and Pulitzer-winning play Sweat. Nottage will again collaborate with Sweat director Kate Whoriskey on the previously reported Floyd's, which will run from July 27 through August 25, 2019 on the McGuire Proscenium Stage.

Billed as a comedy, Floyd's shares a location (Reading, Pennsylvania) and one character from Nottage's Sweat. A diner named after its tough-as-nails owner, Floyd's is more than a rest stop for truckers. It's the first step for its ex-con employees and their last hope for survival. A motley crew of line cooks forms under Zen Master Montrellous to learn the secret art of creating the perfect sandwich, a metaphor for how to rebuild their lives.

The Guthrie's 2018-2019 season will also include Playing with Fire (September 15-October 27, 2018); Noises Off (October 27-December 16, 2018); A Christmas Carol (November 13-December 29, 2018); The Great Leap (January 12-February 10, 2019); Cyrano de Bergerac (March 16-May 5, 2019); Metamorphoses (April 13 – May 19, 2019) and Guys and Dolls (June 22-August 25, 2019).

Casting for all newly announced Guthrie productions will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed
  2. Vicki Lewis Will Return to Broadway in Anastasia; Zach Adkins to Assume Role of Dmitry
  3. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  4. Closing Time! Final Chance to See Broadway Turns by Sara Bareilles, Jake Shears & More
  5. Elizabeth Stanley & More to Lead Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers