Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bernadette Peters on Her Scene-Stealing Hello, Dolly! Moment That Was Inspired by Carol Channing
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 8, 2018
Andy Cohen & Bernadette Peters
(Photo: NBC)

Bernadette Peters is back on Broadway giving a funny, moving performance in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Peters steps into shoes of Bette Midler and stage icon Carol Channing, who famously originated the title role in its first production. Peters and her fellow stars Victor Garber and Charlie Stemp paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live on March 7 to spread the word about the acclaimed musical. Peters dished to Andy Cohen about studying up on Channing's performance to see what she might be able to borrow from the beloved turn. One particular scene, in which Dolly is eating a full dinner in a courtroom full of her fellow stars, seemed the perfect moment to hat-tip the show's original leading lady. Hear more from Peters below and don't miss the chance to see her acclaimed turn in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway.

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. First Listen! Katharine McPhee Previews Her Upcoming Waitress Turn with 'She Used to Be Mine'
  2. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed
  3. Closing Time! Final Chance to See Broadway Turns by Sara Bareilles, Jake Shears & More
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  5. Quentin Earl Darrington Will Dance Back into Broadway's Once On This Island

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers