Bernadette Peters on Her Scene-Stealing Hello, Dolly! Moment That Was Inspired by Carol Channing

Bernadette Peters is back on Broadway giving a funny, moving performance in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Peters steps into shoes of Bette Midler and stage icon Carol Channing, who famously originated the title role in its first production. Peters and her fellow stars Victor Garber and Charlie Stemp paid a visit to Watch What Happens Live on March 7 to spread the word about the acclaimed musical. Peters dished to Andy Cohen about studying up on Channing's performance to see what she might be able to borrow from the beloved turn. One particular scene, in which Dolly is eating a full dinner in a courtroom full of her fellow stars, seemed the perfect moment to hat-tip the show's original leading lady. Hear more from Peters below and don't miss the chance to see her acclaimed turn in Hello, Dolly! on Broadway.







