Santino Fontana Dances Back to Broadway as Cornelius in Hello, Dolly!
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 13, 2018
Santino Fontana
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Put on your Sunday clothes! Tony nominee Santino Fontana returns to Broadway on March 13, taking on the role of Cornelius Hackl in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Fontana steps in for Tony winner Gavin Creel, who is on a temporary leave from the production to recover from back surgery.

Fontana is a Tony nominee for Cinderella who was heard on the big screen as the voice of Hans in Frozen. His additional stage credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot, Brighton Beach Memoirs, A View From the Bridge and Act One. Fontana is slated to lead the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Tootsie.

Fontana joins a cast led by Bernadette Peters as Dolly Levi, Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay. The company also includes Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.

Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto and music direction by Andy Einhorn.

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
