Stephanie Torns Begins Run as Jenna in Broadway Hit Waitress

Waitress cast member Stephanie Torns graduates from understudy to star on March 13, taking over the role of Jenna full-time for a limited run through April 8. Torns replaces the musical's Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles, who played her final performance as planned on March 11. Torns' engagement in the role will precede the Broadway-debut run of Katharine McPhee, who will begin on April 10.



Stephanie Torns is an original cast member of Waitress. She has also been seen in the Broadway and national touring productions of Wicked.



The current cast of Waitress also includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Lee Wilkof as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.