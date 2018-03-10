Broadway BUZZ

Welcome to Nowhere! Exclusive Photos of Joel Grey at The Band's Visit
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 10, 2018
Joel Grey & Katrina Lenk
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

David Yazbek and Itamar Moses' The Band's Visit has been drumming up a great deal of Broadway buzz this season. Tony winner Joel Grey attended a performance of the moving production on March 9 and headed backstage to snap photos with Dariush Kashani (who, as previously announced, is stepping in for original cast member Tony Shalhoub), Katrina Lenk, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, director David Cromer and the rest of the talented cast. Take a look at the exclusive shots, and then take a page out of Grey's book and experience the magic of this transformative Broadway musical live at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Mwah! Looks like Broadway legend Joel Grey was enchanted by Katrina Lenk's performance.
Joel Grey snaps a pic with The Band's Visit director David Cromer.
Thanks for visiting, Joel Grey! Catch The Band's Visit at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The Band's Visit

The critically acclaimed new musical arrives on Broadway!
