London Return of Chicago Finds Its Mister Cellophane in Veteran Star Paul Rider

Chicago alum Paul Rider will reprise his beloved turn as Amos Hart in the upcoming West End remount of the hit musical at the Phoenix Theatre. The previously announced production will begin previews on March 26 with an official opening night set for April 11.



Paul Rider previously appeared as Amos in Chicago at the Adelphi and Cambridge Theatres. His additional theater work includes A Woman of No Importance, The Tempest, Cymbeline, Measure for Measure, Julius Caesar, The Duchess of Malfi, Henry V and Hairspray.



Also newly announced is Chicago ensemble, which will include Alan Richardson, Michelle Antrobus, Natalie Bennyworth, Nicola Coates, Frances Dee, Zoe Gappy, Emma Harris, Chelsea Labadini, Joanna Rennie, Abramo Ciullo, Francis Foreman, Luke Jarvis, Matt Krzan, Charles Ruhrmund, Todd Talbot, Callum Macdonald, Chris Warner Drake and Matthew Wesley.



Joining Rider in Chicago principal company will be the previously announced Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. as Billy Flynn, Ruthie Henshall as Matron "Mama" Morton, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly and Sarah Soetaert as Roxie Hart.



Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. With choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse, the production continues to play Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday.