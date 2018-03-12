Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

London Return of Chicago Finds Its Mister Cellophane in Veteran Star Paul Rider
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2018
Paul Rider as Amos Hart in "Chicago"
(Photo: Catherine Ashmore)

Chicago alum Paul Rider will reprise his beloved turn as Amos Hart in the upcoming West End remount of the hit musical at the Phoenix Theatre. The previously announced production will begin previews on March 26 with an official opening night set for April 11.

Paul Rider previously appeared as Amos in Chicago at the Adelphi and Cambridge Theatres. His additional theater work includes A Woman of No Importance, The Tempest, Cymbeline, Measure for Measure, Julius Caesar, The Duchess of Malfi, Henry V and Hairspray

Also newly announced is Chicago ensemble, which will include Alan Richardson, Michelle Antrobus, Natalie Bennyworth, Nicola Coates, Frances Dee, Zoe Gappy, Emma Harris, Chelsea Labadini, Joanna Rennie, Abramo Ciullo, Francis Foreman, Luke Jarvis, Matt Krzan, Charles Ruhrmund, Todd Talbot, Callum Macdonald, Chris Warner Drake and Matthew Wesley.

Joining Rider in Chicago principal company will be the previously announced Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. as Billy Flynn, Ruthie Henshall as Matron "Mama" Morton, Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly and Sarah Soetaert as Roxie Hart.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. With choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse, the production continues to play Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jane Krakowski, Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel Set for Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
  2. So Fetch! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Arrives on Broadway
  3. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  4. Ben Crawford Is The Phantom of the Opera's New Masked Man
  5. Hamilton Original Anthony Ramos to Play Usnavi in Kennedy Center's In the Heights

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers