Ruthie Henshall, Josefina Gabrielle & Sarah Soetaert to Join Cuba Gooding Jr. in London Return of Chicago
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 16, 2018
Ruthie Henshall in a promo shot for "Chicago"
(Photo: Amanda Malpass PR)

A trio of talented stars have signed on for the return of the award-winning musical revival Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre. Former Broadway Chicago star Ruthie Henshall will take on the role of Matron "Mama" Morton alongside Josefina Gabrielle as Velma Kelly with Sarah Soetaert as Roxie Hart. As previously announced, the hit production directed by Walter Bobbie, also starring Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. as Billy Flynn, will begin on March 26 after a five-plus-year London absence.

Ruthie Henshall graduates to the role of Matron "Mama" Morton after having played both Velma and Roxie on Broadway. Josefina Gabrielle's credits include Oklahoma!, The Witches of Eastwick and Hello, Dolly! Sarah Soetaert re-creates her performance as Roxie after having played the role at the Cambridge and Garrick Theatres.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. With choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Fosse, the production continues to play Broadway, where it recently celebrated its 21st birthday. 

Additional casting for Chicago at the Phoenix Theatre will be announced.

