Party Face to Welcome Director & Married...with Children Alum Amanda Bearse to the Cast

Isobel Mahon's new off-Broadway play Party Face will welcome its director, former Married...with Children star Amanda Bearse, to the cast in the role of Bernie for the production's final week at City Center Stage II. Bearse will replace original cast member Klea Blackhurst, who will play her final performance on April 1. Party Face will conclude its limited run as planned on April 8.



"I guess you could say I'm crashing the party! I am both thrilled and terrified to step onstage for the last week of Party Face," said Bearse in a statement. "The joy of directing this production has been one of the highlights of my career. Who knew this play would offer me another off-Broadway debut, bringing me out of acting retirement to perform alongside these fabulous actresses? What an amazing way to end our run!"



Bearse is perhaps most known for her turn as Marcy Rhoades D'Arcy on the sitcom Married...with Children. Her screen credits also include Fright Night, Protocol, Fraternity Vacation, The Doom Generation and Here Come the Munsters.



In Party Face, careful plans are upended when a mother brings her own food to her daughter's party, along with the right person to be her daughter's new best friend. They put on their party faces and hope for the best—but when facades crack, secrets spill.



Bearse joins the play's star, Oscar winner Hayley Mills as Carmel, along with current cast members Gina Costigan as Mollie Mae, Brenda Meaney as Maeve and Allison Jean White as Chloe. Party Face features scenic design by Jeff Ridenour, lighting design by Joyce Liao, costume design by Lara de Bruijn and sound design by Damien Figueras.