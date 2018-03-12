Josh Gad-Penned Animated Musical Series Central Park to Star Leslie Odom Jr. & Daveed Diggs

Tony nominee Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon) is co-writing and co-starring in Central Park, a new animated musical-comedy series that has just been added to Apple's programming slate, according to Variety. Co-written by Bob’s Burgers creators Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, the show has lined up the voice talents of beloved stage-and-screen greats.



The series centers on a family of Central Park-based caretakers who end up saving the park—and the world. Joining Gad in the voice cast will be Hamilton Tony winners Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs, Tony nominee Stanley Tucci, Emmy nominees Tituss Burgess and Kathryn Hahn and stage alum Kristen Bell.



Apple has greenlit Central Park for 26 episodes (split into two seasons of 13 episodes each), with a first-season release date to be announced.