The Cher Show Adds Legendary Costume Designer Bob Mackie; Costume Sketch Revealed
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2018
Bob Mackie
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Bob Mackie, Emmy-winning costume designer and longtime collaborator of Oscar winner Cher, will lend his talents to Broadway's The Cher Show, the production announced today. The previously announced bio-musical will open at the Neil Simon Theatre this fall, with exact dates to be announced. The new tuner based on the life and career of the iconic singer will first set down its roots in the Windy City, playing an out-of-town engagement at Chicago's Oriental Theatre beginning on June 12 for a five-week run through July 15.

Bob Mackie is a three-time Academy Award nominee for Lady Sings the Blues, Funny Lady and Pennies from Heaven as well as a nine-time Emmy winner. His prior work with Cher includes The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, Cher...and Other Fantasies, Cher...at the Mirage, Cher: Live in Concert from Las Vegas and Cher: The Farewell Tour. Mackie's Broadway credits include On the Town, Lorelei, Debbie, Platinum, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Moon Over Buffalo, Putting It Together and Minnelli on Minnelli.

Also newly announced is The Cher Show's full design team, including set designers Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, lighting designer Kevin Adams and sound designer Nevin Steinberg.

The Cher Show features a book by Rick Elice with Avenue Q Tony nominee Jason Moore directing and Newsies Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographing. The Cher Show features orchestrations, arrangements and musical supervision by Memphis Tony winner Daryl Waters. The show chronicling the life of the music legend will include hits like “I Got You Babe,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves” and “If I Could Turn Back Time."

Casting for The Cher Show has yet to be announced. The show will feature three actresses playing Cher, each representing the Oscar winner at a different moment in her career. Check out Mackie's first sketch of The Cher Show's leading ladies in costume below.

 

The Cher Show

Cher's life story is brought to stage in this new musical featuring her beloved chart-topping hits.
