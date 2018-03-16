Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Arrives on the Great White Way

The long-awaited Broadway transfer of West End hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child begins previews at the Lyric Theatre on March 16. Directed by Tony winner John Tiffany, the two-part play will celebrate an official opening night on April 22.



Written by Jack Thorne and based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Tiffany and Thorne, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child follows Harry as he grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs. His youngest son, Albus, must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted.



Seven stars of the original West End cast reprise their roles on Broadway: Jamie Parker as Harry Potter, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger, Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley, Poppy Miller as Ginny Potter, Sam Clemmett as Albus Potter, Alex Price as Draco Malfoy and Anthony Boyle as Scorpius Malfoy.



Also appearing in the Broadway production are David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Joshua De Jesus, Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey LaBrasca, Andrew Long, Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward, Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin and sound design by Gareth Fry.