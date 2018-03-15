Broadway BUZZ

Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in the Chicago production of 'Pretty Woman: The Musical'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
Here's Your First Look at Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in Pretty Woman: The Musical
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 15, 2018

Want the fairy tale? We've got it! Pretty Woman: The Musical began performances at Chicago's Oriental Theatre on March 13, and we've got your first look at stars Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee reprising Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's iconic roles from the 1990 romantic-comedy classic. The red dress, the tux, the white gloves—we cannot wait for this one to bow on Broadway! Check out the photo, start the countdown for Pretty Woman to bow at the Nederlander Theatre beginning on July 20 and get excited by watching the movie trailer on repeat below.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
