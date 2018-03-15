Holy Cabooses! Check Out Photos of Santino Fontana with Bernadette Peters & His Hello, Dolly! Pals

Pudding! It's always a wonderful adventure having Tony nominee and Crazy Ez-Girlfriend favorite Santino Fontana on the boards. On March 13, he stepped into the role of Cornelius Hackl in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! As previously reported, Fontana is filling in for Tony winner Gavin Creel, who is on a temporary leave from the production to recover from back surgery. Check out the super fun backstage photos of Fontana with co-stars Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Charlie Stemp, Kate Baldwin and Molly Griggs, and then go hear his golden vocals on "Put on Your Sunday Clothes" and "It Only Takes a Moment" live.

Say "cheese," gents! Hello, Dolly!'s Santino Fontana, Victor Garber and Charlie Stemp get together.