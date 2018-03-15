Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Holy Cabooses! Check Out Photos of Santino Fontana with Bernadette Peters & His Hello, Dolly! Pals
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 15, 2018
Santino Fontana & Bernadette Peters
(Photos: Timmy Blupe)

Pudding! It's always a wonderful adventure having Tony nominee and Crazy Ez-Girlfriend favorite Santino Fontana on the boards. On March 13, he stepped into the role of Cornelius Hackl in the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! As previously reported, Fontana is filling in for Tony winner Gavin Creel, who is on a temporary leave from the production to recover from back surgery. Check out the super fun backstage photos of Fontana with co-stars Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Charlie Stemp, Kate Baldwin and Molly Griggs, and then go hear his golden vocals on "Put on Your Sunday Clothes" and "It Only Takes a Moment" live.

Say "cheese," gents! Hello, Dolly!'s Santino Fontana, Victor Garber and Charlie Stemp get together.
Isn't the world full of wonderful things? This adorable pic of Fontana, Kate Baldwin, Molly Griggs and Charlie Stemp is certainly one of them! Catch Fontana in Hello, Dolly! at the Shubert Theatre.

Hello, Dolly!

Bernadette Peters returns to Broadway in this musical classic!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Ramin Karimloo's Thrilling Take on The Greatest Showman's 'From Now On'
  2. Here's Your First Look at Samantha Barks & Steve Kazee in Pretty Woman: The Musical
  3. Harper Lee Estate Files Lawsuit Over Upcoming Broadway Adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird
  4. Anthony Ramos & More Ready to Bring In the Heights to the Kennedy Center
  5. My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Begins Performances on Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers