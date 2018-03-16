Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Theater Geek Screen Staples
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 16, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Happy Friday, Broadway fans! We cannot stop thinking about the recent premiere of Rise on NBC. Can we just binge watch the entire first season now? The new series, which centers on a high school theater department, got us thinking about some of our favorite theater-centric shows and movies. Which ones are your favorite stage dork staples? Broadway.com National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert kicked this challenge started with his top 10. Now it's your turn—five, six, seven, eight!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

