Caissie Levy, Ethan Slater & More Added to Annual Miscast Benefit
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2018
Caissie Levy
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The 2018 Miscast gala is getting starrier! MCC Theater has announced a new slate of performers scheduled to appear in the highly anticipated benefit concert on March 26 at 6:30pm at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Among the list of newly announced performers are Frozen headliner Caissie Levy and SpongeBob SquarePants leading man Ethan Slater.

Miscast is the chance to see Broadway's best stars performing songs from musical-theater roles in which they would never be cast. Additional singers newly announced for Miscast include Tony winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza), Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Tony nominee Gavin Lee (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants).

They join previously announced performers Sara Bareilles, Raúl Esparza, Keala Settle, Jayne Houdyshell, James Monroe Iglehart, Robert Fairchild, Jordan Fisher, Katrina Lenk, Alex Newell and Auli’I Cravalho. Gear up for this year's event with a look back at Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel singing "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent at 2016's Miscast.

