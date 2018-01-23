Sara Bareilles, Raul Esparza & Keala Settle Will Sing Out at Annual Miscast Gala

Waitress creator and star Sara Bareilles, four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza and The Greatest Showman standout Keala Settle lead the all-star lineup for MCC Theater's 2018 Miscast gala. The annual benefit concert will take place on March 26 at 6:30pm at the Hammerstein Ballroom. As previously announced, this year's honoree is upcoming Three Tall Women star, Tony winner and newly minted Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf.



Miscast is the chance to see Broadway's best stars performing songs from musical-theater roles in which they would never be cast. Joining Bareilles, Esparza and Settle onstage will be Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell (Relevance), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton), Tony nominee Robert Fairchild, Hamilton alum and Dancing with the Stars champ Jordan Fisher, Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Alex Newell (Once On This Island) and Moana voice star Auli’I Cravalho.



Additional performers will be announced soon. Till then, gear up for this year's event with a look back at Aaron Tveit and future Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! star Gavin Creel singing "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent at 2016's Miscast.



