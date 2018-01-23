Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Sara Bareilles, Raul Esparza & Keala Settle Will Sing Out at Annual Miscast Gala
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 23, 2018
Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Waitress creator and star Sara Bareilles, four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza and The Greatest Showman standout Keala Settle lead the all-star lineup for MCC Theater's 2018 Miscast gala. The annual benefit concert will take place on March 26 at 6:30pm at the Hammerstein Ballroom. As previously announced, this year's honoree is upcoming Three Tall Women star, Tony winner and newly minted Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf.

Miscast is the chance to see Broadway's best stars performing songs from musical-theater roles in which they would never be cast. Joining Bareilles, Esparza and Settle onstage will be Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell (Relevance), Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton), Tony nominee Robert Fairchild, Hamilton alum and Dancing with the Stars champ Jordan Fisher, Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Alex Newell (Once On This Island) and Moana voice star Auli’I Cravalho.

Additional performers will be announced soon. Till then, gear up for this year's event with a look back at Aaron Tveit and future Tony-winning Hello, Dolly! star Gavin Creel singing "Take Me or Leave Me" from Rent at 2016's Miscast.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles & Jason Mraz Serve Up New House Record
  2. See Steve Kazee, Samantha Barks & the More at Pretty Woman's First Day of Rehearsal
  3. Exclusive Video! Adam Kantor's Soulful 'Answer Me' Reminds Us Why The Band's Visit Is a Must-See
  4. Shakespeare in the Park to Remount Twelfth Night Musical; Othello Also on Tap
  5. Hamilton’s Michael Luwoye on His Geeky Obsession & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters