Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano to Star in Broadway Revival of Sam Shepard's True West

Stage-and-screen stars Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano will go head to head in a new Broadway production of the late playwright Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-nominated drama True West. James Macdonald will direct the revival, slated to begin previews on December 27, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre with an opening scheduled for January 24, 2019.



True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues—and each other.



Ethan Hawke is a Tony nominee for The Coast of Utopia who has also been seen on Broadway in The Seagull, Henry IV and Macbeth. His off-Broadway credits include an Obie-winning turn in Blood From a Stone and a Lortel-nominated performance in Hurlyburly. Hawke earned Oscar nominations for his performances in Training Day and Boyhood.



Paul Dano has appeared onstage in Broadway productions of A Month in the Country, Inherit the Wind and A Free Man of Color. He was also seen in the off-Broadway premiere of Things We Want (directed by Hawke). Dano is a Golden Globe nominee for Love & Mercy whose screen credits also include Prisoners, There Will Be Blood and 12 Years a Slave.



This new mounting of True West will mark the play's first Broadway revival. The work was seen on Broadway in a 2000 production featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly alternating nightly in the roles of Austin and Lee. True West made its New York premiere in a 1980 off-Broadway production starring Tommy Lee Jones as Austin and Peter Boyle as Lee.



Remaining cast and creative team for Broadway's True West will be announced at a later date.