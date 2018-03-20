Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano to Star in Broadway Revival of Sam Shepard's True West
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 20, 2018
Ethan Hawke & Paul Dano
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Stage-and-screen stars Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano will go head to head in a new Broadway production of the late playwright Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-nominated drama True West. James Macdonald will direct the revival, slated to begin previews on December 27, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre with an opening scheduled for January 24, 2019.

True West follows two brothers who have more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues—and each other. 

Ethan Hawke is a Tony nominee for The Coast of Utopia who has also been seen on Broadway in The Seagull, Henry IV and Macbeth. His off-Broadway credits include an Obie-winning turn in Blood From a Stone and a Lortel-nominated performance in Hurlyburly. Hawke earned Oscar nominations for his performances in Training Day and Boyhood.

Paul Dano has appeared onstage in Broadway productions of A Month in the Country, Inherit the Wind and A Free Man of Color. He was also seen in the off-Broadway premiere of Things We Want (directed by Hawke). Dano is a Golden Globe nominee for Love & Mercy whose screen credits also include Prisoners, There Will Be Blood and 12 Years a Slave.

This new mounting of True West will mark the play's first Broadway revival. The work was seen on Broadway in a 2000 production featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly alternating nightly in the roles of Austin and Lee. True West made its New York premiere in a 1980 off-Broadway production starring Tommy Lee Jones as Austin and Peter Boyle as Lee.

Remaining cast and creative team for Broadway's True West will be announced at a later date.

True West

Paul Dano and Ethan Hawke star in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer-nominated drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda's Epic Mash-Up of Dear Evan Hansen & Hamilton
  2. Two-Time Tony Award Winner Cynthia Nixon Is Running for Governor of New York
  3. Here's a Fierce First Look at Idina Menzel's New Off-Broadway Gig Skintight
  4. Derek Klena & More Complete the Cast of Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill
  5. Broadway Grosses: Mean Girls' First Week at the Box Office Is Totally Fetch

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia A Bronx Tale Waitress Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers