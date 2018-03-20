Derek Klena & More Complete the Cast of Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill

Casting is complete for Jagged Little Pill, the world premiere musical based on the hit Alanis Morissette album, set to make its world premiere with American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Anastasia leading man Derek Klena is among the newly announced stars of the production, set to bow on May 5 at A.R.T.'s Loeb Drama Center for a run through June 30.



Jagged Little Pill tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about many of the urgent issues deeply affecting our communities and our world today. It is inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album that introduced beloved anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know" and "Hand in My Pocket."



Klena will take on the role of Nick, alongside fellow newly announced stars Lauren Patton (Fun Home) as Jo, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve and newcomer Celia Gooding as Frankie. The show's ensemble will include Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Antonio Cipriano, Kathryn Gallagher, Max Kumangai, Sean Montgomery, Whitney Sprayberry, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams. Yeman Josiah Brown and Kelsey Orem are the production's swings.



They join the previously announced Elizabeth Stanley, who will star as Mary Jane, with ensemble members Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Soph Menas and Nora Schell. Jagged Little Pill features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, music by Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Morissette and orchestrations by Tony winner Tom Kitt. Tony winner and A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus directs.



Jagged Little Pill will feature scenic design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans, video/projection design by Tony winner Finn Ross and music direction by Bryan Perri.