NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 21, 2018
Megan Hilty & Katharine McPhee on "Smash"
(Photo: NBC)

NBC's short-lived 2012 series Smash gave Broadway geeks everywhere several doses of theater heaven from the comfort of their living room. Featuring a talent-packed cast led by Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Jack Davenport, Brian d'Arcy James and Christian Borle, the drama about preparing for an ambitious musical centered on the life of Marilyn Monroe struck a chord with stage fans. When the 2015 concert Bombshell—based on the musical within Smash—played a one-night engagement at the Minskoff Theatre, fans held out hope that the series might come back to the surface in the form of a Broadway show. And that still might be in the cards, according to Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment.

"I hear more about people loving Smash now than I ever did when it was on the air," Greenblatt expressed in a recent interview with Variety. "We've been thinking about different ways to think about a stage musical based on Bombshell or Smash."

Created by playwright Theresa Rebeck, Smash incorporated original music by songwriters including acclaimed up-and-comer Joe Iconis and Hairspray Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. With such a talented docket of stars and creatives, a Broadway version doesn't seem farfetched. But could a musical featuring the storyline of Smash and its show-within-the-show Bombshell arrive on stage as one property?

"There's an incarnation which could sort of combine both," said Greenblatt, who has some Broadway experience as lead producer of the musical version of 9 to 5 (which starred Hilty). "You may not have seen the last of Smash yet. I think the next incarnation will be on stage."

Look back at Broadway's 2015 Bombshell concert below.

