David Harrower's Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, Starring Lia Williams, to Play Donmar Warehouse

London's Donmar Warehouse has announced a new stage version of Muriel Spark's 1961 novel The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. Adapted by Olivier winner David Harrower (Blackbird) and directed by Olivier winner Polly Findlay (Derren Brown: Svengali), the production will star Olivier nominee Lia Williams (The Lover and The Collection) in the title role. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie will begin previews on June 4 with an official opening scheduled for June 12.



"In the centenary year of her birth, Muriel Spark's iconic novel, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, has been adapted for the Donmar by leading playwright, David Harrower," said Donmar Artistic Director Josie Rourke. "It’s wonderful to have these two major Scottish voices join in concert on the Donmar stage."



The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie takes place at Marcia Blaine School for Girls, where Miss Jean Brodie presides over her "set," her chosen few students. In return for their absolute devotion, Miss Brodie will provide an education far beyond the confines of the curriculum.



In addition to Williams, the cast of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie will feature Rona Morison as Sandy, Nicola Coughlan as Joyce-Emily, Emma Hindle as Mary, Grace Saif as Monica, Sylvestra Le Touzel as Miss Mackay, Helena Wilson as Jenny, Angus Wright as Gordon Lowther and Kit Young as The Journalist.



Lizzie Clachan will serve as production's designer, with lighting design by Charles Balfour, sound design by Paul Arditti, movement by Naomi Said and original compositions by Marc Tritschler. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie will play a limited run through July 28.