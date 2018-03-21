Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Denzel Washington-Led Iceman Cometh Revival Postpones First Preview
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 21, 2018
Denzel Washington
(Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The new Broadway production of Eugene O'Neill's classic work The Iceman Cometh has postponed its first preview performance. Originally scheduled to begin its run on March 22, the highly anticipated revival starring Denzel Washington and directed by George C. Wolfe will now kick off on March 23.

A press release sent by the production's publicist stated the following: "Due to inclement weather which prevented set pieces from reaching the Bernard Jacobs Theatre on time, the first preview of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh on Broadway—scheduled for Thursday, March 22—has been postponed. Performances will now begin on Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m."

The Iceman Cometh centers on Hickey (Washington), a conflicted man who passionately encourages fellow alcoholics in a New York City bar to abandon their pipe dreams and take hold of harsh realities, eventually revealing secrets from his own past.

Joining Washington in the cast are Tony winners Bill Irwin and Frank Wood, as Ed Mosher and Cecil Lewis, respectively. The company also includes two-time Tony nominee Tammy Blanchard as Cora, Colm Meaney as Harry Hope, Danny McCarthy as Rocky Pioggi, David Morse as Larry Slade, Carolyn Braver as Pearl, Austin Butler as Don Parrit, Joe Forbrich as Lieb, Nina Grollman as Margie, Thomas Michael Hammond as Moran, Neal Huff as Willie Oban, Danny Mastrogiorgio as Chuck Morello, Dakin Matthews as Piet Wetjoen, Jack McGee as Pat McGloin, Clark Middleton as Hugo Kalmar, Michael Potts as Joe Mott and Reg Rogers as James Cameron.

The Iceman Cometh creative team includes scenic designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, sound designer Dan Moses Schreier and costume designer Ann Roth. The Iceman Cometh will officially open on April 26 for a 14-week limited engagement through July 1.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to the cancelled performance of The Iceman Cometh will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

The Iceman Cometh

Denzel Washington stars in the Broadway revival of Eugene O'Neill's classic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
  2. Lights Up on Ana Villafane! The In the Heights Star on Embracing Lin-Manuel Miranda and Letting Go of Gloria Estefan
  3. The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Snowfall
  4. Derek Klena & More Complete the Cast of Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill
  5. Christian Borle & Laura Michelle Kelly to Lead Me and My Girl at Encores!

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia A Bronx Tale Waitress Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers