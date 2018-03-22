Broadway BUZZ

Taylor Trensch & More Join Starry Lineup for Broadway Backwards
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 22, 2018
Taylor Trensch
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced another talent-packed docket of celebrity performers for the 2018 edition of Broadway Backwards, the annual gender-bending performance celebrating love and the LGBT community. The event is scheduled to take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 2 at 8:00pm. Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley will direct.

Newly announced performers include Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Gaelen Gilliland (SpongeBob SquarePants), Michael McElroy (Sunday in the Park with George), Andrea McArdle (Annie), Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block), Eric Petersen (Escape to Margaritaville), Martha Plimpton (A Delicate Balance), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Nico Tortorella (Younger), Anneliese van der Pol (Beauty and the Beast) and Betsy Wolfe (Waitress).

They join a previously announced lineup that includes Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, Len Cariou, Julie Halston, Shawna Hamic, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrea Martin, Hayley Mills, Alex Newell, Lea Salonga, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, Christian Dante White and Tony Yazbeck. Mary-Mitchell Campbell will serve as the evening's music supervisor with Laura Bergquist as music director. Choreography will be by Bartley, Adam Roberts and Chaz Wolcott.

