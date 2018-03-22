Odds & Ends: Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda to Perform at D.C.'s #MarchForOurLives & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda to Perform at D.C.'s #MarchForOurLives

Our week kicked off with an unbeatable mashup of Dear Evan Hansen's "You Will Be Found" and Hamilton's "The Story of Tonight" performed by Ben Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now the Tony-winning stars have shared that they will be marching with students from all over the U.S. as part of the #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, D.C. on March 23. To top it off, Platt and Miranda broke the news today that they will perform their #FoundTonight mashup during the march. Give the gorgeous compilation another watch below and look out for clips of these two talents lending their musical skills to young people across America.







Alexandra Silber to Lead D.C. Production of Camelot

Broadway favorite Alexandra Silber has been cast as Guenevere in a new production of Lerner and Loewe’s Tony-winning musical Camelot. Alan Paul will direct the classic show at Washington, D.C.'s Shakespeare Theatre for a run from May 22 through July 1. Camelot depicts the powerful love triangle between King Arthur, his Queen, Guenevere and the knight Lancelot. Joining Silber in the principal company will be Ken Clark as King Arthur, Nick Fitzer as Lancelot, Ted Van Griethuysen as Merlyn, Floyd King as King Pellinore, Patrick Vaill as Mordred, Paul Victor as Sir Lionel, Brandon Bieber as Sir Sagramore, Mark Banik as Sir Dinadan, Melissa Wimbish as Nimue and Ben Gunderson as Squire Dap.



Heather Headley, Chita Rivera, Tommy Tune & More to Perform at Muny's Centennial Gala

A slew of Broadway greats will come together in celebration of the 100th year of the St. Louis outdoor theater the Muny. The company's centennial gala An Evening with the Stars will take place on May 18 at 9:15pm at the Muny. Tony winners Heather Headley, Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune will join Tony nominees Matthew Morrison and Lara Teeter alongside Broadway vets Patrick Cassidy, Ken Page, Jenny Powers and Graham Rowat for the special performance. The one-night event will feature a sensational cast of 100, including an ensemble of 32 singers and dancers, the beloved Muny Kids and Muny Teens troupes and the Muny Orchestra.



Stars Announced for Latest Edition of Shaina Taub & Matt Gehring's Broadway Sketch Show Shiz

Stars of Fun Home and The Book of Mormon will come together for a new edition of Shiz, a Broadway-meets-comedy sketch show slated to take place at the PIT in NYC on April 9 at 8:00pm. Created by spouses Shaina Taub and Matt Gehring, Shiz imagines the Tonys as hijacked by Saturday Night Live, giving classic moments from musicals an irreverent mind of their own. The latest evening will feature the talents of Joel Perez (Fun Home), Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick), Miles Jacoby (The Book of Mormon), Rachel Wenitsky (Reductress), Fernando Contreres (Ghost the Musical) and Nicole Weiss (Folk Wandering).



Watch Great Comet Alum Brittain Ashford Sing Out for a Good Cause

Strong-voiced Great Comet standout Brittain Ashford has lent her talent to Sounds of Saving, a nonprofit organization that uses the power of music to raise awareness and money about depression and suicide. Ashford is one of a number of artists who have participated in singing to support the cause. Watch Ashford below and learn more about Sounds of Saving here.



