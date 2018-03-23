Odds & Ends: Grease Will Return to Movie Theaters & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Grease Will Return to Movie Theaters

Grease is headed back to the cinemas! We've just learned that the classic movie adaptation of the hit Broadway show will play 700 venues nationwide on April 8, 11 and 14 in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary. Don't miss the chance to see John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing singing out on the big screen. For showtimes and locations, click here. Give a watch to the original Grease trailer below.







Broadway Belts Breaks Fundraising Record for Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The sold-out March 12 benefit concert Broadway Belts for PFF! raised a record-breaking $350,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. The starry concert that featured appearances from original Hairspray cast members helped bring the organization's eight-year fundraising goal to nearly $1.2 million. Broadway's Julie Halston hosted the annual fundraiser. "Broadway Belts for PFF! has been a labor of love from the start," said Halston. "And through the enormous generosity of the Broadway community, we have grown bigger every year to provide resources for pulmonary fibrosis patients and their families."



Hand to God Tony Nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel to Direct Mike Lew's World Premiere Play

Teenage Dick, a new comedy by Mike Lew (Tiger Style!) will receive its world premiere in a Ma-Yi Theater Company production in association with the Public Theater this spring. Directed by Tony nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel (Hand to God), the play will begin previews on June 12 with an opening scheduled for June 20 at the Public. Teenage Dick is a comedic take on Shakespeare's Richard III, reimagining the most famous disabled character of all time as a 16-year-old outsider in the deepest winter of his discontent. The cast will include Gregg Mozgala (Cost of Living), Shannon DeVido (The Healing), Nick Dillenburg (Orange Is the New Black), Sasha Diamond (Significant Other) and Marinda Anderson (Bella: An American Tall Tale). Teenage Dick will play a limited engagement at the Public through July 15.