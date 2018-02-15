Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur & More Hairspray Stars Join Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Benefit

Tony winners Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur will team up with fellow stars from the original Broadway production of Hairspray at the 2018 edition of Broadway Belts for PFF!, an evening benefiting the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Hairspray alum Julie Halston will host the event, slated to take place on March 12 at 5:30pm at the Edison Ballroom. The stars will perform from Hairspray in a special segment paying tribute to former Associated Press theater critic Michael Kuchwara, a fan of the musical, who passed away from pulmonary fibrosis.



“We adore Julie and all she and her husband Ralph do to raise awareness and money for pulmonary fibrosis," said Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Hairspray's Tony-winning songwriters. "More and more people we know are directly or indirectly affected by this devastating disease and we could not be happier to bring Baltimore back to New York for Broadway Belts for PFF!"



Joining Fierstein, Winokur and Halston will be former Hairspray stars Andrew Rannells, Darlene Love, Jackie Hoffman, Jenn Gambatese, Adam Fleming, Clark Thorell, John Hill, Judine Somerville, Hollie Howard and Eric Anthony along with Hairspray's film screenwriter John Waters, with Josh Bergasse, David Rockwell and Bernie Telsey. They join a lineup of previously announced Broadway Belts for PFF! performers including New York Yankees legend Bernie Williams, Bryan Terrell Clark, Robert Creighton and Olivier winner Lesli Margherita.



Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress with Christopher McGovern as musical director and Ed Windels as music coordinator. To date, Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised nearly $750,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.